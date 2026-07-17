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Universal Typewriter 3 - Origin - Poster image

Universal Typewriter 3

00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Typewriter effect
Neutral
Intro
11exports
rating
Craft sharp, minimalist headlines with a classic typewriter animation. This transparent title overlay drops seamlessly onto any footage, making it ideal for intros, captions, and chapter cards. Customize fonts, sizing, leading, and colors, and toggle glow or gradients for added polish. Control how much text appears and pace the reveal for dramatic emphasis. The optional cursor reinforces the authentic typed look. Whether you’re announcing a video, labeling scenes, or adding subtle narrative beats, this versatile motion title delivers crisp, readable results across platforms and styles.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us