Arc & Grid
00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 12 videos · 1 image · 20 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
9exports
Make a bold first impression with a fast, editorial opener built around kinetic typography, split‑screen panels, and precision grid lines. This template blends your photos or video with clean arcs, crosshair accents, and striking text reveals to deliver a modern urban promo. Multiple headline slides lead to a polished logo scene with date/time/location and a clear call‑to‑action. Customize colors, media, and text to match your brand and launch events, campaigns, or channel intros with confident, high‑impact style.
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