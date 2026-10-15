Duotone Drive

Make an unforgettable first impression with a bold, kinetic opener. This energetic template blends oversized typography, sliding geometric panels, textured backdrops, and grid overlays into a punchy intro or promo. Duotone-tinted media and outline text add modern, urban flair, while dynamic split-screen and carousel scenes keep visuals moving. Finish with a clean logo lockup for strong brand recall. Customize colors, fonts, text, and media to launch product drops, teasers, reels, or chapter titles fast.