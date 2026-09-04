Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Extreme Sports Opener - Original - Poster image

Dualtone Rush

00:24 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 22 videos · 1 image · 15 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Sports & Fitness
Bold
Intro
Stomp style
10exports
rating
Deliver a high-energy opener for action content with bold, kinetic typography, fast slide-ins and gritty glitch accents. This design centers powerful headlines over dynamic sports footage, unified by a striking duotone gradient. Sliding panels, line wipes, and defocus pulses hit on the beat to keep momentum intense, while small decorative markers and outlined type add stylish detail. Finish strong with a clean logo resolve. Perfect for sports & fitness promos, athlete spotlights, event teasers, and channel intros—fully customizable with your media, colors, and fonts.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us