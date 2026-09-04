Dualtone Rush

Deliver a high-energy opener for action content with bold, kinetic typography, fast slide-ins and gritty glitch accents. This design centers powerful headlines over dynamic sports footage, unified by a striking duotone gradient. Sliding panels, line wipes, and defocus pulses hit on the beat to keep momentum intense, while small decorative markers and outlined type add stylish detail. Finish strong with a clean logo resolve. Perfect for sports & fitness promos, athlete spotlights, event teasers, and channel intros—fully customizable with your media, colors, and fonts.