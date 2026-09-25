Collage Cantus Lyrics

Craft an eye‑catching lyric video with a handcrafted collage aesthetic. This template features torn paper text strips, halftone panels, grid lines, brush strokes, and subtle film grain for a retro‑scrapbook vibe. Kinetic typography keeps lines readable with staggered motion and gentle slide‑ins. Import your lyrics and audio, fine‑tune fonts and line breaks, and customize multiple color layers and particle intensity. Optional logo and footer text fields support artist or label branding. Perfect for music releases seeking a distinctive, editorially stylish look that balances craft, clarity, and mood.