Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Collage Cantus Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Collage Cantus Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 15 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Scrapbook
Music visualization
Music
Collage
9exports
rating
Craft an eye‑catching lyric video with a handcrafted collage aesthetic. This template features torn paper text strips, halftone panels, grid lines, brush strokes, and subtle film grain for a retro‑scrapbook vibe. Kinetic typography keeps lines readable with staggered motion and gentle slide‑ins. Import your lyrics and audio, fine‑tune fonts and line breaks, and customize multiple color layers and particle intensity. Optional logo and footer text fields support artist or label branding. Perfect for music releases seeking a distinctive, editorially stylish look that balances craft, clarity, and mood.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us