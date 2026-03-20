Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Paper Letters Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Paper Letters Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Bold
Music visualization
Music
Grid lines
8exports
rating
Turn your song into a bold lyric video with oversized, high-impact typography on a sleek monochrome grid background. This clean, minimal design keeps every word center stage, while subtle grunge texture adds character. Easily import lyrics, sync them to your track, and fine-tune font size, spacing, colors, and a logo for instant branding. Ideal for artists, producers, and labels who want crisp, readable visuals across platforms. Make your lyrics stand out with confident kinetic motion and a timeless black-and-white look—simple to set up, powerful on screen.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us