Flat Company Values
00:30 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 7 images · 11 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
65exports
Present your company values with a clean, flat design tailored for corporate branding. This geometric title sequence delivers smooth, shape-based wipes, centered headlines, and supportive descriptions, ending with a confident logo screen and clear call-to-action. Ideal for presentations, intros, and short promos, it keeps focus on key messages with minimal, elegant motion. Easily customize brand colors, fonts, and content to match your identity and goals.
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