Flat Employee Interview

Produce clear, engaging interview Q&A videos with a clean, flat-design aesthetic. This template features geometric hexagon transitions, centered titles, a portrait section for name and role, three question-and-answer slides, a concise call to action, and a closing logo scene. Smooth motion, vibrant duotone colors, and minimal layouts keep attention on your message. Perfect for corporate communications, employer branding, internal updates, and testimonials. Easily customize text, colors, media tints, and logo to match your brand and share compelling employee stories with professional polish.