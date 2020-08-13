Flat Employee Testimony

Build professional employee interviews and testimonials with a clean, flat design. This template organizes your story into a centered title, portrait with name and role, clear Q&A sections, and a final call-to-action with a logo outro. Smooth circular wipes, gentle fades, and a refined duotone palette deliver a confident corporate tone. Customize questions, answers, portrait, colors, and branding to fit your employer identity. Ideal for corporate communications, employer branding, and presentation-ready social content.