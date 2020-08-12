Flat Job Offer

Promote your open positions with a sleek, corporate job offer video. This flat-design, geometric template features smooth hexagon wipes, clear centered titles, and an intuitive flow for role, description, and contacts. Easily customize your logo, brand colors, fonts, and messaging to match employer branding. Add optional media, refine the CTA, and publish a compelling recruitment promo ready for social feeds or in-house campaigns. Minimal, modern, and highly legible, it helps your hiring message stand out while staying on-brand and professional.