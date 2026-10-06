Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Lucid Panels - Original - Poster image

Lucid Panels

00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 14 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
3D motion graphics
Promo
Title sequence
Corporate
Technology
12exports
rating
Present your product with a refined, high‑tech look. This 3D glass promo features beveled translucent panels, neon edge glows and calm camera drift to deliver headlines with clarity and impact. Ideal for technology, SaaS, corporate and startup messaging, it works as a sleek intro, short brand film or concise title sequence that ends with your logo. Customize fonts, colors, tint and audio to match your identity while the minimal, elegant style keeps your message front and center.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us