Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
SaaS Promo - Original - Poster image

Orbital Tracks

00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 11 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
3D motion graphics
Title sequence
Technology
Elegant
7exports
rating
Promote your technology brand with an elegant 3D promo built for SaaS and corporate storytelling. Fluid camera moves, glowing light trails, and glass spheres glide across glossy, curved panels to visualize momentum and collaboration. Clean, minimal typography delivers your key headlines across a two‑column structure before a confident logo finish. The dark, gradient‑driven palette and cinematic light‑leak transition create a premium, modern feel. Perfect for tech promos, brand intros, feature highlights, and startup launches—customize colors and logo to match your identity and make your product message shine.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us