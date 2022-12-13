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Misty Cyberpunk Promo - Original - Poster image

Misty Cyberpunk Promo

00:18 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Intro
Cinematic
Title sequence
Logo animation
1.7Kexports
rating
Make a striking cyberpunk opener with frosted glass panels, neon-tinted light leaks and drifting particles. This atmospherically cinematic design showcases multiple bold titles over your media, then culminates in a polished logo reveal. Smooth slide transitions, misty overlays and subtle film grain create a moody, futuristic vibe perfect for promos, intros, presentations and event teasers. Personalize text, logo and media in minutes to craft a premium look that fits your brand.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Story Video
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Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us