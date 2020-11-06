Short Stomp Opener

Launch your message with a punchy stomp intro built around bold kinetic titles, sliding panels and a clean, modern look. This fast-paced opener showcases your images, spotlights key headlines, and wraps with a crisp logo and website scene. Subtle film grain and letterbox bars add cinematic polish, while glassy panel accents keep things current and stylish. Ideal for promos, ads, presentations, webinars and vlogs, it’s quick to customize—drop in your visuals, update text, and export a polished brand intro in minutes.