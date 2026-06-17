Stompframe

Make an unforgettable first impression with a fast, beat-driven stomp opener. This template pairs bold kinetic typography with glitchy transitions, sliding panels, and a clean grid overlay for maximum impact. Drop in your photos or videos, edit headlines, fine-tune colors, and finish with a polished logo scene. Perfect for intros, promos, teasers, and dynamic title sequences, it keeps the focus on your message while staying sleek and modern. Designed for quick customization and powerful results, this template delivers high-energy storytelling in seconds—ideal for brands, creators, and agencies.