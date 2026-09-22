Shout Lines

Make a statement from the first frame. This opener mixes bold, editorial typography with kinetic motion, stacked headlines, quotation marks, and brush‑style underlines to spotlight your message. Drop in photos or video, switch media to monochrome if desired, and finish with a clean end‑card for brand recall. Flexible two‑column and grid scenes keep copy readable while maintaining momentum. Perfect for intros, promos, and title sequences where clarity and impact matter. Customize colors, fonts, media, and logo to match your brand and launch with confidence.