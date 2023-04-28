Bold Title 35
00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
312exports
Make your message impossible to miss with a minimal, bold kinetic title. This transparent overlay features clean, modern typography, stacked and outlined text, curved supporting lines, and sliding highlight bars for emphasis. Snappy, smooth motion brings clarity and impact to intros, chapters, and on-screen callouts. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage for a polished, professional finish in seconds.
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