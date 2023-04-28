Bold Title 21

Make your message impossible to miss with this bold, minimal motion title. Designed as a transparent overlay, it drops clean, kinetic typography right over your footage. The centered headline, outlined subhead, and an optional pill-style button accent deliver a modern, editorial look. Smooth slide-ins and line wipes keep the pacing energetic without clutter. Ideal for intros, outros, chapter cards, and callouts across social videos, YouTube, promos, and presentations. Easily adjust fonts and colors to match your brand and dial in just the right emphasis for any project.