Bold Title 14

Make your message impossible to miss with a bold, minimal motion title. This clean kinetic typography overlay features a striking headline, supporting lines, and an animated accent bar—all on a transparent background for effortless layering over footage. Adjust fonts, colors, and optional line thickness to match your brand. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, and YouTube overlays, it delivers punchy, energetic animation without clutter. Drop it over any video to add clarity, emphasis, and style in seconds.