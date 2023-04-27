Bold Title 6

Make your message impossible to miss with a bold, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay features kinetic typography, stacked outline echoes, and a clean centered layout—perfect for intros, chapter cards, or emphasis moments. Quickly customize two text lines, pick your fonts, and adjust colors to match your brand. The energetic slide-in motion ensures instant impact while the refined design keeps attention on your words. Drop it over footage or graphics for a polished, professional finish in seconds.