Bold Title 38

Bring clarity and impact to your videos with a minimal, bold motion title overlay. This kinetic typography design reveals three headlines in a staggered sequence for modern, high-contrast emphasis. Its transparent background makes it perfect for YouTube, social clips, presentations, and brand videos. Customize fonts and colors to match your style, then drop it over footage for instant polish. With crisp legibility, diagonal composition, and energetic timing, it focuses attention exactly where you want it—on your message.