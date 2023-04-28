Bold Title 23

Grab attention instantly with a bold, minimal motion title. This kinetic typography overlay features a wide banner behind a powerful headline, optional circular text detail, and a clean supporting line. Colors and fonts are fully customizable, and the transparent alpha lets your footage show through. Perfect for intros, captions, and quick on-brand callouts across videos, social clips, and presentations. Create crisp, high-contrast titles that pop without clutter—fast to edit, easy to adapt, and designed to keep your message front and center.