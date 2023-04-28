Bold Title 34
00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1.8Kexports
Add instant impact to your videos with a bold, minimal motion title overlay. Diagonal text banners carry your message with kinetic typography and clean, modern styling. The transparent background makes it perfect for layering over any footage. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand in seconds. Ideal for intros, chapter headers, callouts, and on-screen annotations. Deliver crisp, high-contrast titles that stand out and keep viewers focused on the message.
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