Bold Title 9
00:05 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.6Kexports
Make your message impossible to miss with this minimal, bold motion title. Designed as a transparent overlay, it drops clean kinetic typography over your footage for instant impact. A centered headline, diagonal outlined text motif, and a sleek title bar focus attention where it matters. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, or on-screen callouts across YouTube and social media. Tweak fonts and colors to match your brand, then render a crisp, high-contrast title that elevates any edit.
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