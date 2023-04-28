Bold Title 18

Elevate your videos with a clean, minimalist motion title designed for maximum readability and impact. This transparent overlay combines bold typography, a diagonal divider, and a sliding panel to organize information with style. Ideal for lower thirds, captions, or section openers, it features smooth kinetic type and simple flat design that works over any footage. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, then drop it into your timeline for a crisp, modern look. Perfect for promos, intros, and editorial content where clarity and confidence matter.