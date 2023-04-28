Bold Title 26

Inject impact into your edits with a crisp, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay spotlights a bold headline and a clean supporting line, using a striking elliptical highlight and smooth type-on animation. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, captions, and content callouts across YouTube, social, or presentations. Customize fonts and colors in seconds to match your brand, then render and overlay on any footage for a polished, professional finish. Designed for clarity, speed, and attention, it turns simple words into powerful on-screen moments.