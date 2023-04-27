Bold Title 11
00:05 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
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Bring impact to your videos with a bold, minimal kinetic title overlay. This transparent motion title layers perfectly over any footage and delivers high-impact typography with energetic, diagonal movement. Ideal as an intro or chapter card, it keeps attention on your message while staying clean and modern. Easily customize the text and color to match your brand and get a sleek, professional result in seconds.
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