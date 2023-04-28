Bold Title 39
00:05 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
1.5Kexports
Bring instant clarity to your message with a bold, minimal motion title. This clean, transparent overlay pairs oversized typography with a simple panel wipe for maximum impact in intros, promos, and content breaks. Customize the font and panel color to match your brand, then drop it over footage to create a crisp title card in seconds. The centered layout, staggered text animation, and duotone look keep attention glued to your words without visual clutter.
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Themes (9)
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