Bold Title 7

Make your message pop with a clean, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay features bold typography, crisp line accents, and a striking underline for emphasis. Perfect as an intro, outro, or chapter opener, it lays seamlessly over your footage. Easily customize fonts and colors, toggle the decorative cross and lines, and adjust the text fields to match your brand. The energetic, kinetic-typography animation ensures your headline is clear, modern, and attention-grabbing. Ideal for creators, brands, and editors seeking a fast, stylish title that works anywhere.