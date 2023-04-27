Bold Title 16

Boost attention with a bold, minimal motion title built for speed. This kinetic typography overlay features clean slide-ins, staggered text, and a sleek underline highlight to emphasize key words. Use it as a transparent title over footage for intros, callouts, or quick announcements. Fully editable fonts and colors let you match any brand, while the energetic pacing keeps viewers engaged. Drop it into your timeline to add polished clarity to your content without clutter. Perfect for creators, brands, and editors who want maximum impact with streamlined design.