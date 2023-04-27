Bold Title 15

Bring clarity and impact to your videos with a clean, bold motion title built for transparency. This minimal kinetic typography scene centers your headline, adds a crisp underline highlight, and supports a secondary line with optional body copy. Perfect as a stylish overlay for intros, chapters, or captions, it keeps focus on your message with a high-contrast monochrome look. Easily adjust fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage. Fast, refined, and ready to use wherever a confident title needs to lead the story.