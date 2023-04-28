Bold Title 31

Give your videos a sharp, modern edge with a minimal motion title overlay. This kinetic typography template features a bold centered headline, an animated highlight bar, and optional subhead and paragraph text. It’s fully customizable—edit fonts, colors, line thickness, and copy to match your brand. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay for YouTube, promos, and intros without blocking your footage. Designed for clarity and impact, the clean flat design and energetic timing keep attention on your message. Drop it over any clip and deliver crisp, professional titles fast.