Bold Title 10

Bring instant impact to your edits with a bold, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay features kinetic typography and clean line accents to frame your message without clutter. Customize two text fields, toggle the lines, and fine‑tune fonts, colors, and thickness to match your brand or footage. Designed for quick intros, captions, and callouts, it drops seamlessly over video thanks to its alpha channel. Fast, modern animation keeps attention on your words, making it ideal for YouTube, promos, tutorials, and streams.