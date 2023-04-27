Bold Title 5
00:04 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
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Bring instant impact to your video with a bold, minimal motion title overlay. This transparent kinetic typography scene spotlights a strong headline and a supporting subtitle, making it ideal for intros, chapter cards, and on-footage overlays. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your branding and maintain a clean, modern aesthetic. Smooth slide-ins, a neat panel reveal, and an outline text pass keep the animation energetic yet polished. Perfect for creators, editors, and brands seeking clarity and punch without visual clutter.
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