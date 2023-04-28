Bold Title 30

Elevate your videos with a clean, high-impact motion title. This minimal, geometric overlay features kinetic typography framed by elegant concentric rings and diagonal line accents. Fully editable text, font, and colors give you total control, while optional circle and line elements let you fine‑tune the look. The transparent background makes it perfect over footage for intros, chapters, or promos. With smooth slide-ins and a crisp energetic pace, it delivers clarity and style in seconds.