Bold Title 37

Make your message pop with a clean, minimal motion title overlay. This kinetic typography design features bold outline lettering, subtle corner brackets, and smooth, staggered animations. Use it as a transparent title over footage for intros, chapters, or callouts across YouTube, promos, and presentations. Easily edit multiple text lines, toggle the decorative line element, and adjust colors to match your brand. The layout keeps your headline centered and readable while supporting vertical side labels. Modern, flexible, and fast to customize—perfect for crisp branding and captions.