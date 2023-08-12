Bold Title 13

Give your videos an instant lift with a bold, minimal motion title. This clean kinetic typography overlay features a strong headline, optional subtext, and a graphic underline for emphasis. Designed with a transparent background, it sits perfectly over your footage as an overlay or quick intro. Customize fonts, colors, and simple geometric accents to match your brand. The snappy, bouncy animation draws attention without clutter, making it ideal for creators, YouTubers, and marketers who want clarity and impact.