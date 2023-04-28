Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bold Title 33 - Original - Poster image

Bold Title 33

00:05 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Minimal
Kinetic typography
Slide-in
1.3Kexports
rating
Create instant impact with a bold, minimal motion title built for clarity and speed. This transparent overlay features kinetic typography, crisp line accents, and a centered layout that spotlights your message. Ideal for intros, chapter cards, or on-screen captions, it’s easy to customize with your fonts and colors. The staggered, slide-in motion gives your text a confident, energetic entrance while keeping a clean, professional aesthetic. Use it to add context, announce sections, or emphasize key points across videos, social posts, and presentations.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us