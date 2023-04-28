Bold Title 33
00:05 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.3Kexports
Create instant impact with a bold, minimal motion title built for clarity and speed. This transparent overlay features kinetic typography, crisp line accents, and a centered layout that spotlights your message. Ideal for intros, chapter cards, or on-screen captions, it’s easy to customize with your fonts and colors. The staggered, slide-in motion gives your text a confident, energetic entrance while keeping a clean, professional aesthetic. Use it to add context, announce sections, or emphasize key points across videos, social posts, and presentations.
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