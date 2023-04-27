Bold Title 8

Add impact to your videos with a clean, transparent motion title built for quotes and captions. This minimal design uses bold typography, outlined quote icons, and measured kinetic animation to spotlight your words without clutter. Perfect as an overlay for social clips, intros, and editorial edits, it keeps attention on the message. Easily adjust fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage. If you need a fast, polished way to highlight a statement, this template delivers clarity, contrast, and style in seconds.