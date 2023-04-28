Bold Title 29

Give your videos a striking, minimal title in seconds. This bold motion title features kinetic typography inside a clean rectangular frame and a transparent background, making it ideal for intros, chapter cards, or on-video overlays. Easily customize headline and subtitle, choose fonts, adjust colors, and tweak stroke thickness to match your brand. Smooth, energetic animation pulls attention to your message without distracting visuals. Designed for clarity, speed, and style, it’s a versatile go-to for creators, brands, and editors who want crisp, professional titling—fast.