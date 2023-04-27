Bold Title 12

Make your message hit hard with a bold, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay features kinetic typography, clean lines, and a striking central icon to command attention. Customize fonts, colors, and layout accents to match your brand and drop it over any footage. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, interstitials, or impactful cutaways in edits. Enjoy crisp readability, energetic pacing, and a modern, minimalist aesthetic designed to stand out on social, YouTube, or broadcast.