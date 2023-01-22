Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Team Fortress 2 Alert Overlay - Original - Poster image

Team Fortress 2 Alert Overlay

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream alert
Gaming
Digital banner
Rounded rectangle
163exports
rating
Level up your stream with a TF2‑style alert overlay built for gaming channels. This transparent graphic drops in cleanly with a bold circular emblem, character cutout, and a sleek banner for your message. Customize the character class and team color to match your branding or gameplay. The motion is smooth and unobtrusive, ideal for repeated alerts across OBS, Streamlabs, or your platform of choice. Perfect for follows, subs, donations, and more—keep viewers engaged without cluttering the screen.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us