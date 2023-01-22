Team Fortress 2 Alert Overlay

Level up your stream with a TF2‑style alert overlay built for gaming channels. This transparent graphic drops in cleanly with a bold circular emblem, character cutout, and a sleek banner for your message. Customize the character class and team color to match your branding or gameplay. The motion is smooth and unobtrusive, ideal for repeated alerts across OBS, Streamlabs, or your platform of choice. Perfect for follows, subs, donations, and more—keep viewers engaged without cluttering the screen.