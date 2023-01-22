Team Fortress 2 Stream Screen

Give your channel a polished gaming presence with a customizable stream screen. This design features a bold title banner, a hero character, and a clean social row for fast recognition. Tweak team color, choose from multiple background scenes, and adjust alignment to match your brand. Ideal for Starting Soon, BRB or Intermission moments, it blends a grungy, flat-design look with subtle ambient motion that loops smoothly during downtime. Drop in your fonts, refine icon styles, and go live with a cohesive screen your audience will remember.