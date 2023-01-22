Team Fortress 2 Webcam Overlay

Give your stream a rugged, gaming-ready look with this grungy overlay. A dark chalkboard frame and a stylized crate set the scene, while smooth looping motion keeps the visuals calm and consistent for long sessions. Built as a transparent stream element, it layers cleanly over gameplay in OBS or Streamlabs. The illustrated, chalk-driven style pairs well with shooters and action titles, yet stays neutral enough for chatting scenes. Ideal for Twitch or YouTube, it’s a versatile 16:9 overlay that’s easy to brand and reuse.