Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Team Fortress 2 Webcam Overlay - Original - Poster image

Team Fortress 2 Webcam Overlay

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Stream elements
Gaming
Grunge
Looping
Chalkboard
153exports
rating
Give your stream a rugged, gaming-ready look with this grungy overlay. A dark chalkboard frame and a stylized crate set the scene, while smooth looping motion keeps the visuals calm and consistent for long sessions. Built as a transparent stream element, it layers cleanly over gameplay in OBS or Streamlabs. The illustrated, chalk-driven style pairs well with shooters and action titles, yet stays neutral enough for chatting scenes. Ideal for Twitch or YouTube, it’s a versatile 16:9 overlay that’s easy to brand and reuse.
Harchenko profile image
Harchenko
Edit
Pack (4)
Themes (3)
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko
Team Fortress 2 Alert Overlay
By Harchenko
Edit
00:10
Team Fortress 2 Alert Overlay Original theme video
Team Fortress 2 Webcam Overlay
By Harchenko
Edit
00:10
Team Fortress 2 Webcam Overlay Original theme video
Team Fortress 2 Stinger Transition
By Harchenko
Edit
00:02
Team Fortress 2 Stinger Transition Original theme video
Team Fortress 2 Stream Screen
By Harchenko
Edit
00:10
Team Fortress 2 Stream Screen Pyro theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us