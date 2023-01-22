Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Team Fortress 2 Stinger Transition - Original - Poster image

Team Fortress 2 Stinger Transition

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Full-screen wipe
3D motion graphics
Gaming
176exports
rating
Level up your broadcast with a punchy, transparent stinger transition built for gaming. A 3D ammo-crate surges from center to create a clean full-screen wipe, perfect for switching scenes without breaking momentum. Optimized as a stream element, it’s lightweight, energetic, and easy to brand through controls. Works with your favorite streaming software and editors. Add your audio, adjust direction or variant, and get a crisp, professional cut every time. Ideal for esports intros, intermissions, and scene changes where you want impact and clarity.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us