Team Fortress 2 Stinger Transition

Level up your broadcast with a punchy, transparent stinger transition built for gaming. A 3D ammo-crate surges from center to create a clean full-screen wipe, perfect for switching scenes without breaking momentum. Optimized as a stream element, it’s lightweight, energetic, and easy to brand through controls. Works with your favorite streaming software and editors. Add your audio, adjust direction or variant, and get a crisp, professional cut every time. Ideal for esports intros, intermissions, and scene changes where you want impact and clarity.