Christmas Greeting 2
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
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Celebrate the holidays with a charming 3D snow globe greeting. Gift boxes, evergreen trees, and gentle snowfall set a cozy, festive scene while elegant typography highlights your message. Customize the headline, subhead, and a short note, then adjust colors and fonts to match your brand or personal style. Smooth, fluid animation and a balanced two‑column layout keep the focus on your wishes. Ideal for social posts, intros, or digital cards to delight friends, family, clients, and audiences throughout the season.
Pack (6)
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