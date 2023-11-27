Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Greeting 2 - Original - Poster image

Christmas Greeting 2

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Christmas
3D motion graphics
Festive
Snow
123exports
rating
Celebrate the holidays with a charming 3D snow globe greeting. Gift boxes, evergreen trees, and gentle snowfall set a cozy, festive scene while elegant typography highlights your message. Customize the headline, subhead, and a short note, then adjust colors and fonts to match your brand or personal style. Smooth, fluid animation and a balanced two‑column layout keep the focus on your wishes. Ideal for social posts, intros, or digital cards to delight friends, family, clients, and audiences throughout the season.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us