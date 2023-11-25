Christmas Greeting 5
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
135exports
Celebrate the season with a cozy 3D Christmas greeting card. This festive motion title blends a playful gingerbread centerpiece, soft snow-like particles, and a warm gradient glow. Customize the headline, details, and paragraph, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand or event. Smooth, fluid animation and a two‑column layout keep your message clear and elegant, ideal for social posts, emails, and video greetings. Bring holiday spirit to your audience in seconds—no advanced editing required.
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