Christmas Greeting 3
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
63exports
Share warm holiday wishes with a charming 3D Christmas greeting. A friendly snowman, classic sleigh and wrapped gifts set the festive scene against gentle snowfall, while elegant titles present your message beautifully. Ideal for social posts, emails, events or intros, this cozy winter animation features smooth slide-ins and refined typography. Customize colors, fonts and text to match your brand or personal style, then export a polished seasonal video in minutes.
Pack (6)
Similar templates
Best of hushahir