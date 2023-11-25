Christmas Greeting 4

Share warm holiday wishes with a cozy, 3D Christmas greeting. Floating Santa hats, gentle snowfall, and a duotone red‑white palette frame bold titles in a clear two‑column layout. Personalize multiple text lines, choose fonts and adjust colors to match your brand or event. Smooth, floating motion, depth‑of‑field focus and a festive style make it ideal for greetings, intros, social posts and screens. Quick to customize and ready to export for your seasonal content.