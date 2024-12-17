Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Joyful Transition 1 - Original - Poster image

Christmas Joyful Transition 1

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Christmas
3D motion graphics
Festive
24exports
rating
Bring holiday cheer to your edits with a fast, festive stinger transition. A photoreal 3D knitted cloth sweeps across the screen with smooth, fluid motion, creating a full-screen wipe to conceal your cut and reveal the next scene. Built as a transparent overlay, it’s ideal for live stream packages and video edits alike. The cozy Christmas sweater pattern, fabric folds, and bold duotone palette deliver instant seasonal vibes. Customize colors to match your brand, add your own soundtrack, and drop it over any timeline for a polished, energetic holiday transition.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us