Christmas Joyful Transition 1

Bring holiday cheer to your edits with a fast, festive stinger transition. A photoreal 3D knitted cloth sweeps across the screen with smooth, fluid motion, creating a full-screen wipe to conceal your cut and reveal the next scene. Built as a transparent overlay, it’s ideal for live stream packages and video edits alike. The cozy Christmas sweater pattern, fabric folds, and bold duotone palette deliver instant seasonal vibes. Customize colors to match your brand, add your own soundtrack, and drop it over any timeline for a polished, energetic holiday transition.